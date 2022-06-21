Indore: ​Trader ends life

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

A trader allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling in his home in Juni Indore area, police said on Tuesday. A suicide note was recovered from the spot but the reason for his suicide was not mentioned in the note. The police are investigating the case to know the reason for his suicide.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Prakash Fatehchandani (45), a resident of Khatiwala Tank area of the city. He was found hanging by one of his family members after which he was taken to the hospital but he could not be saved.

In another incident, a woman named Pooja (22), a resident of Rajpura village in Simrol police station jurisdiction allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling at her place. She and her 7-month-old child were at home at the time of the incident while her husband and other family members had gone to attend a sarpanch election rally in the village. The police are taking the statements of the family members to know the reason for her suicide.