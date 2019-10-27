Indore: Tourism organises City Walk Festival

Indore: Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board will organise a ‘City Walk Festival’ for local, national and international tourists of all age groups in 11 cities from October 12 to November 10.

More than 100 city walks will be organised in the festival on subjects including art, culture, ancient heritage, history, heritage, food, textile, photography and spiritualism. A local walk leader will be appointed for each walk. The tourism board has urged the tourists to take part in the festival in maximum number and get acquainted with the state’s heritage.

Along with Indore, Bhopal, Ujjain and Gwalior, the walk will be organised in Panna, Vidisha, Khajuraho, Chanderi, Jabalpur, Burhanpur and Orchha.

Participating tourists will be acquainted with the rich heritage, natural beauty, glorious history, traditions and ancient heritage. The tourists can get registered online on the website of Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board to be included in the festival.