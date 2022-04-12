Indore: Total 6274 candidates apply for DET

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Around 6275 candidates have applied for doctoral entrance test (DET)-202 to be conducted by Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) after a gap of 28 months.

“We have received a total of 6274 applications against 1215 vacancies in PhD programmes offered by DAVV,” said PhD cell coordinator Prof Abhay Kumar.

Maximum vacancies, to be precise 327, are in management subject followed by commerce subject in which vacancies figure is 234.

Initially, the last date to ply for DET was March 29 without late fee and April 4 with late fee. However, the deadline was extended till April 11.

DET-2022 is going to be the biggest PhD entrance exam in terms of number of seats.

For the first time, the exams will be conducted for 1215 seats. Previously, the vacancies used to range between 500 and 700 seats.

Kumar said that DET-2022 would be held in a single shift on UTD campus on April 19.

“We will keep question papers moderate,” he added.

Last DET was held in December 2019. Since, the university failed to hold entrance exams for PhD programmes.

Two months ago, the university finally announced plans to hold DET on March 26, however, the exam date was later extended to April 19.

