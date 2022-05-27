Indore: ​Top officials hold review meeting before President's visit

President Ramnath Kovind |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)



Senior officials including the divisional commissioner and police commissioner reviewed the preparation being made for the transit visit of President Ramnath Kovind here on Thursday.

President Kovind is scheduled to arrive at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport from Ujjain on May 29 evening and depart for New Delhi. The meeting was held at the airport's old terminal building.

Divisional commissioner Pawan Kumar Sharma, ccollector Manish Singh, police commissioner Harinarayanchari Mishra, DCPs Rajesh Hingankar and Manish Kapooria, ADMs Ajay Dev Sharma and Abhay Bedekar and all officers related to security including airport management were present in the meeting. Responsibilities were assigned to the concerned departments and officers in the meeting.