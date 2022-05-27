e-Paper Get App

Indore: ​Top officials hold review meeting before President's visit

President Kovind is scheduled to arrive at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport from Ujjain on May 29 evening and depart for New Delhi. The meeting was held at the airport's old terminal building.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, May 27, 2022, 12:31 AM IST
article-image
President Ramnath Kovind |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Senior officials including the divisional commissioner and police commissioner reviewed the preparation being made for the transit visit of President Ramnath Kovind here on Thursday.

President Kovind is scheduled to arrive at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport from Ujjain on May 29 evening and depart for New Delhi. The meeting was held at the airport's old terminal building.

Divisional commissioner Pawan Kumar Sharma, ccollector Manish Singh, police commissioner Harinarayanchari Mishra, DCPs Rajesh Hingankar and Manish Kapooria, ADMs Ajay Dev Sharma and Abhay Bedekar and all officers related to security including airport management were present in the meeting. Responsibilities were assigned to the concerned departments and officers in the meeting.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndoreIndore: ​Top officials hold review meeting before President's visit

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: MHADA puts 21 cess buildings into dangerous category this year

Mumbai: MHADA puts 21 cess buildings into dangerous category this year

PMLA probe: ED raids official residence of Maharashtra Minister Anil Parab; watch video

PMLA probe: ED raids official residence of Maharashtra Minister Anil Parab; watch video

DHFL-YesBank scam case: Wadhawan brothers illegally taken to Lucknow by cops, alleges lawyers

DHFL-YesBank scam case: Wadhawan brothers illegally taken to Lucknow by cops, alleges lawyers

KCR and PM banter: There'll be change at national level & nobody can stop it, says KCR after meeting...

KCR and PM banter: There'll be change at national level & nobody can stop it, says KCR after meeting...

Daily Horoscope for Friday, May 27, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope for Friday, May 27, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...