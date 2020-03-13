Indore: Token system at Khajrana Ganesh temple for ‘prasadi’, 24 hours live coverage on website soon

Indore: Token system will be implemented for ‘prasadi’ in Khajrana temple, and a website will be made for 24 hours live darshan.

Devotees coming to Khajrana Ganesh temple will no longer have to wait in queue for ‘prasadi’, as the temple management committee decided to implement the token system on Friday. Head priest of the temple Satpal Bhatt shared that temple administrator Asheesh Singh took the decision.

“In order to ensure that devotees do not have stand in the queue, benches will be provided in the premises especially for children, elderly and women,” Bhatt said.

Further, the development of website of Khajrana Ganesh Temple for providing 24 hours of live darshan of the Ganesha has begun. “Currently, we provide live darshan through YouTube channel but it has not been successful,” Bhatt said.

Further, the website will allow devotees to send their donations from all over the world. Apart from this, a library based on the Bhakta Sadan and religious texts will be built in the temple premises.