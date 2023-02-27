e-Paper Get App
Indore to resume flights for Shirdi and Udaipur from next week

Indore to resume flights for Shirdi and Udaipur from next week

ATR aircraft to be deployed. Both the flights will be available all seven days of the week.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, February 27, 2023, 04:36 PM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore is all set to resume air connectivity to Udaipur and Shirdi from next week onwards.

The official sources on Monday said that both the flights will be operated by IndiGo, which operated the flights on theses routes earlier as well. The airline is deploying ATR aircraft on both the routes.

Both the flights will be available all seven days of the week. TK Jose, Chairman of MP Chapter of Travel Agents Federation of India informed about the schedule of both flights:

1. Indore-Shirdi flight 6E 7439 will depart from the city at 12:25 pm and will land at Shirdi Airport at 2 pm. The return flight 6E 7422 will depart from Shirdi at 3:25 pm to arrive Indore at 5 pm.

2. Flight 6E 7424 will depart from Indore at 5:20 pm and will land at 6:20 pm. In return, flight 6E 7438 will take off from Udaipur at 6:40 pm and will arrive Indore at 7:50 pm.

