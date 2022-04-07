Indore to get BSNL 4G service on priority, says MP Lalwani

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore MP Shankar Lalwani has said that Indore will get BSNL 4G services on a priority basis. He also raised a question for the same in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Union Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnav has informed that the engineers and scientists of India have made the completely indigenous network of 4G connectivity and the equipment is ready. BSNL has ordered the first 6000 towers, in the second slot 6000 more towers will be installed and after that one Lakh towers will be installed.

Vaishnav made the above announcement in a reply to the question to Lalwani in Lok Sabha on Wednesday. The Minister also said that the development of the 5G network was also going on.

Vaishnav said that in view of the problem of telecom companies the Department of Telecom was working to develop a centralized online portal on priority to establish coordination between various departments.

