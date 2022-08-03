Indore: To ensure good results in Swachh Survekshan 2023, IMC commissioner reviews ongoing cleanliness work

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Keeping in view the upcoming Swachh Survekshan 2023, municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal took a review meeting on cleanliness campaign being run in the city by the corporation.

Pal directed all the health officers, CSI and other staff to fix the working area (beat) of the Safai Mitra working in each zones and wards.

The officials were instructed to fix the beat area of ​​at least 1000 metres for each Safai Mitra. She instructed them to prepare beat charts in the next 3 days.

Along with this, all the health officers, CSIs and inspectors were directed by Pal that cleanliness workers working on major roads of the city as well as in major markets should be kept free from the hustle and bustle in the zone/ward area.