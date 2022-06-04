Indore: Time for educational institutions to adapt to digital change, says IIM-I director

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Indian Institute of Management Indore director Prof Himanshu Rai here on Friday said that it is the right time for the educational institutions to adapt to the digital change and focus on the fundamental roots of management and leadership.

“We as academicians now need to focus on creating, advancing, and disseminating knowledge. It’s time that we as educational institutions start practising what we preach and implement that in every domain – education, research, government, administration, etc,” he said while addressing the inaugural function of the 12th edition of the three-day Conference on Excellence in Research and Education (CERE) on Friday.

Rai shared his views about how leadership needs to change amidst digital transformation, especially concerning education and research.

“The digital decade has led us into a world where participants now choose how, when and what they wish to study. This has to be bolstered with curating knowledge by augmenting the curiosity to find answers through a digital platform and by understanding the Be-Know-Do Framework,” he said.

Explaining further, he suggested the conference participants ‘Be’ compassionate towards everyone. Our job is not to merely comply with the industry requirements but also to educate the industry. As scholars and educators, we also need to challenge the industry for their decisions, rather than just conducting research and finding solutions for their problems,” he said.

Rai stated that one needs to ‘Know’ their true identity, find out what they are passionate about, and not rely on their designation. “As a human, we are often tempted to take shortcuts. But ensure that you always do the right thing. If ever you feel fear or shame while making a decision, or have a doubt in your mind – don’t do it,” he concluded.

FMS Delhi dean Prof Vivek Suneja shared some insights on how artificial intelligence has impacted our lives, but it remains ‘artificial’ only. “According to me, intelligence and creativity go hand in hand. The ability to spot patterns in a system is intelligence,” he stated.

He said that the ability to remember that is memory and to repeat is artificial intelligence. “Humans have the inbuilt power of discovering and inventing. A machine can never be as intelligent as a human. Even though machines may replace us in most of our jobs, the majority of which also make our lives easier, they can never be as intelligent as us. “Intelligence is spiritual, and only we humans can feel that. Technology, invented by humans, is supposed to add comfort to our lives. Social media was meant to liberate us, but it has led to a need for validation from everyone around and FOMO. It’s time we start to be creative, discover, and invent. Let us be the ones governing the digital decade and utilise it not only for our betterment but also for creating sustainable and equitable living.”

The day witnessed three sessions on a wide range of topics. The day also witnessed various paper presentations online and in hybrid mode by scholars selected from across the nation.