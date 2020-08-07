Indore: Three increments suspended for government teacher for not seeking travel permission

Indore: For ignoring the provision of taking requisite permission to travel abroad twice, School Education Department suspended three increments of a government school teacher Abha Arora.
As per governing rules, any government servant is required to obtain permission in written form from the department to travel abroad especially for his or her personal work.
Teacher at Government Model School, Indore Abha ignored the rule and travelled outside India twice without obtaining permission from the department. A whistle-blower Sanjay Mishra had filed a complaint against the teacher to Commissioner Public Education Directorate, Madhya Pradesh.
Taking cognizance of the complaint, Commissioner ordered an investigation, which was handed over to Manish Verma, Joint Director Public Education, Indore.
In an investigation, the complaint was found to be true citing Abha’s previous travel records. As a penalty with a warning, Verma stopped three increments for the teacher.
Further, the complaint filed by Mishra said that as per rules, all government school teachers must attend the school on the first day of reopening after a vacation to claim the salary of vacation time. However, Abha who did not turn up on a required day still received her salary.
Further, investigation in the case is in the process to find out about the second part of the complaint.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)