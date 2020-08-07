Indore: Three increments suspended for government teacher for not seeking travel permission

Indore: For ignoring the provision of taking requisite permission to travel abroad twice, School Education Department suspended three increments of a government school teacher Abha Arora.

As per governing rules, any government servant is required to obtain permission in written form from the department to travel abroad especially for his or her personal work.

Teacher at Government Model School, Indore Abha ignored the rule and travelled outside India twice without obtaining permission from the department. A whistle-blower Sanjay Mishra had filed a complaint against the teacher to Commissioner Public Education Directorate, Madhya Pradesh.