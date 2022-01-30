Indore: Three held for misbehaving with policemen, snatches gun, wireless set

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Three youths were arrested for misbehaving with policemen in the city on Saturday late night. The accused were consuming liquor in their car during the night curfew in the Lasudia area on Saturday night.

The accused snatched their gun and wireless set. Lasudia police station in charge Indramani Patel said that policemen Amit Patel and Brajesh Yadav were on night patrolling. They spotted three persons consuming liquor in a car. The constables reached near to them and asked their names. The accused allegedly snatched their gun and wireless set. They also manhandled with the policemen and threatened them of dire consequences.

Soon after the incident, the policemen informed the senior officials. On getting the information, the police team rushed to the spot. The police caught three persons Sunny Jethwani, Kamal Nachani and Punit Saklecha from there. According to reports, all the three accused were traders in the city.

The accused were booked under section 353, 186, 34 of the IPC and further investigation was underway, Patel added.

Published on: Sunday, January 30, 2022, 04:14 PM IST