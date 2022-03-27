Indore: Three arrested in blind murder case



Mhow (Pithampur) (Madhya Pradesh)





Police arrested three persons in connection with the blind murder of Sachin Kachwa (18), who ran a paan shop in Gomti.

Bagdun police station in-charge Tare Soni said that unidentified persons had stabbed Sachin, and though they hospitalised him in Indore, he died during treatment.

Police had recovered a blood-stained knife from the spot.



Police scanned footage of nearly 50 CCTVs in the area and zeroed in on three suspects. Police traced where they lived and found that all three missing from their rooms since March 5, the day of the murder.

They were Ajay, resident of Sagar, Rameshwar and Dharmesh residents of Chattarpur. They arrested Ajay from Sagar, and he confessed to the crime. He said they bought paan and cigarettes from Sachin and had a dispute over money with him, following which they killed him.

Later, police also arrested Rameshwar and Dharmesh. Police recovered blood-stained clothes and other weapons used in the murder.





Published on: Sunday, March 27, 2022, 12:41 AM IST