Indore: This year, Demon King cautions about corona!

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Navratri has brought us to that time of the year where light triumphs over darkness and good prevails over evil. Cutting loose from their regular schedule, residents of the city are going to celebrate Vijaya Dashami with full religious fervor and gusto on Friday. The ritual of burning effigies of demon king Ravana, Meghnad and Kumbhakaran, symbolising the victory of good over evil, will be performed across the city.

Preparations have started for Ravana Dahan in the city. At some places, effigies of Ravana have been erected, whereas the work was under progress at many other places on Friday.

This year, Ravana Dahan will give out the message of choosing caution over coronavirus. People will be urged at Ravana Dahan venues to get vaccinated, wear masks, use sanitisers and follow physical distancing guidelines. At some places, effigies of Ravana will be lit with arrows shaped like a syringe used for administering the Covid-19 vaccine.

Ravana effigy’s mouth, eyes move

Location: Dussehra Ground

Height of effigy: 111 feet

According to Satyanarayan Salvadia, convener of the Dussehra Festival Committee, Dussehra Maidan, a 111-foot-tall effigy of Ravana has been made this time. The mouth and eyes of Ravana's effigy move. There will be effigies of Kumbhakaran and Meghnad along with Ravana and Lanka will also be built. The procession of Vanar Sena and Lord Ram-Lakshman will be taken out in a symbolic manner. There will also be a show of war between Lord Ram and Ravana and the burning of the effigy will take place at 7.30 pm.

Advertisement

Bhajan Sandhya, fireworks amid Ravana Dahan

Location: Vijay Nagar Ground

Height of effigy: 51 feet

A 51-foot-tall effigy of Ravana will be burned on the ground located near Mangal City in the Vijay Nagar area. According to Munnalal Yadav, convener of the Ravana Dahan Vijay Nagar Utsav Committee, there will also be a Bhajan Sandhya from 7 pm in which Gannau Maharaj will perform. Besides, there will be fireworks before Ravana Dahan takes place at 9 pm. The effigy of Ravana has been made in the form of corona, whose combustion will give out the message of eradication of coronavirus.

Advertisement

Every face of Ravana will be different

Location: Chimanbagh Ground

Height of effigy: 51 feet

Ravana Dahan will take place at 8 pm at the Chimanbagh Maidan. According to Arvind Yadav, convener of the Dussehra Utsav Samiti, Chimanbagh Maidan, this time, the 10 faces of Ravana will be separated one by one and, after that, Ravana Dahan will take place. Lord Hanuman will also burn Lanka here with His monkey army.

Effigy to splash sanitiser

Location: Ushaganj High School Ground

Height of effigy: 51 feet

Ekta Sahyog Samiti will burn a 51-foot-tall effigy of Ravana at the Ushaganj High School ground at 8 pm. Here, Ravana will also splash 50,000 litres of sanitiser, giving out the message that sanitisation is necessary for beating coronavirus. Committee president Kapil Tiwari said that the effigy of Ravana prepared by the committee was also a symbol of national unity. It has been prepared jointly by youths of both the Hindu and Muslim community.

Syringe shaped arrow to light effigy

Location: Opposite Shree Krishna Talkies

Height of effigy: 21 feet

Ravana Dahan will be done by the institution, Suryamanch, at 9 pm. Sansthan coordinator Sunny Pathare said a 21-foot-long Ravana would be burnt with a 15-foot-long vaccine torch. Ravana Dahan will also be shown live on Facebook so that, in these pandemic times, people do not turn out at the venue in huge numbers to watch the effigy burning. Presentations of Bhajan will also be rendered by Durgesh Rajput.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, October 15, 2021, 01:40 AM IST