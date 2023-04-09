Indore: Thieves target plywood trader’s house, flee with cash, valuables worth lakhs 

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Thieves targeted the house of a plywood trader in the Aerodrome area and managed to flee with cash and valuables worth lakhs of rupees from there, police said on Saturday. The police are examining the CCTVs installed near the spot to identify the accused.

According to the police, the incident took place at the house of Atul Jain in Kalani Nagar on April 6. The theft had taken place in the daytime but the neighbours did not hear a thing.

Jain, in his complaint, stated that he and his family had gone out of the city and when he returned home in the evening he found the locks of the front door broken and the household in disarray.

He found that gold chains, silver coins and cash had been stolen from the almirah.

Police believe that the theft had been committed by a person close to the family who knew that they would be out of the city.

Two held for looting bike

Two persons were arrested for looting a bike from a person in the Dwarkapuri area, police said on Saturday. According to police, Manoj Yadav of Dwarkapuri had lodged a complaint that he was returning home from Rangwasa on his bike and he stopped by the roadside to attend to a phone call when two persons appeared. One of them slapped him due to which Manoj fell on the road. After that, the accused fled from there with his bike on March 28. Many CCTVs were checked by the police and they found images of two suspects near the spot. Two persons named Suraj and Rahul, the residents of Digvijay Multi-area of the city were taken into custody and questioned, and they allegedly confessed to snatching a bike from a person. Following the lead given by the accused, the police recovered the bike from them.

