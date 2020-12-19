Indore: Thieves strike at 3 goldsmiths​' shops​ in Sarafa,1.3 ​kg gold stolen

Indore:

Thieves targeted three shops in Sarafa Bazar and ​decamped with ​1.3 kilograms ​of gold ​and ​some ​silver in the wee hours of Saturday. Interestingly, the theft took place about 300 meters away from the Sarafa police station. The ​suspects were captured in the CCTVs installed near the spot.

​The shops are in the basement of a market complex in ​Chhota Sarafa​. ​The thieves targeted the shop of Sheikh Nuruddin, a resident of Netaji Subhash Marg, Motiyar Rehman and the shop of Rajan Prasad Das​, at around 4 am.​

Thieves entered the shops after breaking open the locks ​of the shutter in the rear end of the shop ​and took away gold weighing about 1.2 k​g from the shop of Sheikh Nuruddin​. Similarly, they entered ​the other two shops and stole gold ornaments weighing around 150 grams and 40 grams.​ The made their escape the same way.​

Sheikh Nuruddin said that the spot is a few meters away from the police station but the police were unaware about the incident. The ​theft was discovered at around 7.30 am after ​which ​the complex owner informed the complainants. The complainant said that the stolen gold is worth Rs 64 lakhs.

Sarafa police station in-charge Sunil Sharma said that a case has been registered against unidentified persons for the theft. In the CCTVs installed near the spot, some suspects were captured and they are being searched. The complainant didn’t present the bills or any documents of the gold so the value of the stolen gold is not clear.

Thieves took away Rs 45​,​000 from shop​

Another theft incident occurred in a musical instruments shop in Central Kotwali area. According to the police, trader Kamlesh Udhani, a resident of Treasure Township has lodged a complaint that he runs a shop named Saregama Music Planet in Fadnis Complex. Thieves entered the shop after breaking the lock in the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. They stole Rs 45​,​000 from the shop and fled. The CCTV​ footages​ are being examined to trace the accused.