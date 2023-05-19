Indore: Thieves steal Rs 40,000 from medical store

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Thieves targeted medical store of a hospital in Dwarkapuri and made away with Rs 40,000 in cash on Wednesday. A man was seen in a CCTV installed in the store but his face was not clear. The police are examining CCTVs of nearby locations to identify the accused.

According to Dwarkapuri police station in-charge Alka Meniya Upadhye, Deepak Sharma of Satyadev Nagar area lodged a complaint stating that he owns a medical store near Sankalp Hospital. Thieves broke into his shop after breaking the lock and fled with cash on Tuesday night.

The incident was discovered when Sharma reached his shop on Wednesday morning and found lock broken. He also found Rs 40,000 missing from the locker.

A CCTV installed in the shop captured a man taking money from the locker. The TI said that the face of the accused was not clear. Cops believe that he had aides too. The investigation is underway.

Purse containing mangalsutra, chain stolen

A purse containing a mangalsutra and a silver chain was stolen from the handle of a bike parked outside a house in Chhatripura area. Girija Vasle of Samajwadi Indira Nagar area lodged a complaint with the police stating that she had hung her purse on the handle of the bike. While she got busy with some work, someone stole the purse from the bike’s handle. After finding the purse missing, she searched it in the area and later reached the police station to register the complaint.