Indore: Thieves decamped with utensils, grocery items from locked house

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Thieves took away utensils, raw food material and spices apart from cash and valuables from a house in Rau area late on Thursday. The police believed that thieves were needy. The CCTVs of the area are being checked to identify them.

Rau police station in-charge Narendra Singh Raghuwanshi said Manish Bhardwaj of Swastik Vihar Colony in Rau complained that thieves entered the house after breaking open the door lock and decamped with valuables, cash, clothes, grocery items and utensils from there. Some suspects were seen in the CCTV installed near the spot but their faces are not clear. The police are examining the CCTVs of other places in the area.

It is said that the thieves also took away the clothes of the children from there. The incident was discovered when one of the family members reached home and he found the locks broken. Later, the police were informed.

Published on: Saturday, March 05, 2022, 05:52 AM IST