Indore: Thieves decamp with valuables from locked flat

Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Thieves targeted a locked flat and decamped with cash and valuables worth lakhs of rupees in the Juni Indore area, police said on Friday. The family had gone to attend a marriage ceremony in Lucknow and they were informed about the incident by a neighbour. Police could not even identify the accused till the filing of the report.

Additional DCP Prashant Choubey said the incident took place at the flat of one Vasudev Chawla on the third floor of Satyam Apartment in Katju Colony. Vasudev along with his wife and younger son had gone to attend a marriage function in Lucknow on January 28. He received a call from a resident

of the apartment on Wednesday that the lock of his flat was broken.

Later, the police were informed about the incident. Chawla reached the city and registered an FIR with the Juni Indore police station staff. The CCTVs installed near the apartment are being checked by the police.

Chawla informed the Free Press that after receiving a call from a resident, he along with his family reached the city. He found that the locks of all four almirahs were broken and Rs 1.75 lakh in cash and gold ornaments weighing around 60 grams were missing from the almirahs. Some silver ornaments were also missing. Cash and valuables worth Rs 5 lakh was stolen from his flat. It was believed that the theft occurred during the day but the thieves broke open the lock and no neighbour noticed it. Chawla said that he, his wife and younger son live in the flat while his elder son, a CA, is Dubai-based.

No CCTVs in apartment

Police said that there were no CCTVs installed in the apartment where the theft occurred so it is a challenge for the police to identify the thieves. The CCTVs installed in the vicinity are being checked by the police. Police claimed that some CCTVs were checked but no movement of any suspect was seen near the spot.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)