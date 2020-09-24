Indore: These two fathers are comforting people with self-composed devotional songs during the COVID-19 pandemic

In the new normal after COVID-19, the Christian community has found a new normal of spreading bliss and devotion.

In first such initiative, two brothers - Father John Paul and Father Norbert Herman have launched a youtube channel ‘The Hermans’ where they are posting one self-composed devotional song every day.

They already have a collection of 400 self-composed devotional songs, which will be posted on the channel in the coming days.

The aim of spreading these exclusive devotional songs is to ensure that people can find motivation and connect with the higher power. The collection of original song and music has been composed over decades and has finally been launched. “I started writing from my school days but the first song was composed in 1986 a song titled ‘Kahta hai dil mera’, which is very often sung in churches and for festive occasions,” Paul said. He is the lyricist of all the songs.

When asked what inspired them to compose music, Herman said, “Our parents (late Antonia and MR Herman) were good singers and musicians and a German priest named Fr. George Proksch who was a missionary to India who wrote many songs in Hindi. They are our motivation.” He is a music composer and lead singer of the songs.

Both brothers are priests born in Khandwa and currently residing in Indore. “We both have PhD in Hindi literature from Devi Ahilya University formerly known as Indore University,” Paul said.