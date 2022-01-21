Indore: There’ll be minimum tripping of power in the industrial areas, assures Pradhuman Singh Tomar

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Energy minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar has said that the power distribution companies will try to minimise tripping of electricity in the industrial areas so that industries do not suffer. He also assured industrialists that he would look into their demands.

Tomar was addressing industrialists here at the office of the Association of Industries, Madhya Pradesh (AIMP), on Thursday. The energy minister, while discussing with the industrialists said that we should work for the uplift of society and contribute to its development.

Earlier, Pramod Dafaria, president of the association, while delivering the welcome address, said that different industrial sectors had their own problems to which solutions were expected. He mentioned that the problem of tripping led to a loss of production of industries and, for this, reforms are needed. Dafaria also mentioned some demands that there was a need to install new industrial feeders at other points, the same amount of electricity for the same industries, give relief in fees and minimum charges up to 25 HP and reduce the difference between 11 KVA and 33 KVA fee charges.

Directing his department’s officers, the minister asked them to note down all the points given at the meeting and assured the association that he would decide on the demands of the association in 15 days. The minister said that a delegation of industrialists should meet him in Bhopal with a point-by-point report and he would try his best to resolve their problems.

