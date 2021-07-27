Indore: Tepid response from Class 11 students to school reopening

Indore

Schools for Class 11th reopened on Tuesday, but the attendance remained thin. Only about 5 to 10 per cent students showed up for attending classes.

Government of Madhya Pradesh decided to reopen schools and resume physical classes for the students of Class 11 on Tuesday. Classes were closed in March due to the Covid-19 pandemic second wave and the nationwide lockdown.

Even though Covid cases have come down, parents fear that as Covid is yet to be eradicated, sending kids to school might increase their chances of getting infected.

Last week, the MP government issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) for reopening schools for Classes 11 and 12 with 50 per cent attendance starting from July 26, after the Covid-19 cases in the state were at an all-time low.

As per the SOP, physical classes for students of Classes 9 and 10 will resume once a week from August 5. Classes will be held twice a week for students of Classes 11 and 12, and virtual sessions will continue simultaneously, an official said.