Indore Temple mishap: Why was NDRF not called on time? Angry crowd questions CM

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After 35 people died, 19 injured and 1 still missing in the Indore's Beleshwar Temple mishap, Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan reached the accident site and hospital to meet the victims on Friday morning.

Enraged after losing their loved ones, the family members blamed govt for not sending NDRF and military on time. "Had NDRF and military forces were called, so many lives would be saved.," the family members questioned CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Home Minister Narottam Mishra.

Surrounded by angry crowd, the CM ordered a probe in the accident. He has instructed officials to identify such stepwells with illegal construction.

The CM reiterated that those found guilty for such illegal construction will be severely punished.