Indore: Tehsildars & naib tehsildars of district to be on 3-day mass leave

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The regular work of Revenue Department is sure to remain paralysed next week as agitating tehsildars and naib tehsildars of the district will remain on mass leave from next Monday to Wednesday.

The call for the agitation has been given by Madhya Pradesh Revenue officers Association to press for their three demands.

Tehsildar Bajarang Bahadur, president of the district branch of the Association, informed here on Friday that from last February we are requesting the State Goverment to accept our 3-point demand. But no response has been received so far. Thus we have decided to go on mass leave on the first 3 days of the week. i.e. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. He said that yesterday we had submitted a memorandum to ADM Dr Abhay Bedekar about our demands.

Talking about the demands he said that our first demand is that naib tehsildars should be given the status of Gazetted officers. The discrepancy of grade pay between the officers of the Revenue Department and other departments of the State government should be removed and the third demand is that ad hoc promotions should be given in the Revenue Department also like being given in other departments. He said that on Monday we will return our digital signatures and government vehicles to the state government. After the mass leave agitation, we will study the response of the government and our executive committee will take a call on the next step of the agitation, which may be a strike, he said.