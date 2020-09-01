Indore: Teary-eyed, people bid adieu to Lord Ganesh

Indore: It was a gloomy day for Indoreans, as they bid adieu to Ganpati Bappa on Tuesday. The 10-day Ganesh festival concluded on Tuesday, marking the day as Anant Chaturdashi.
The Chaturdashi falls on the 14th day of the Shukla paksha in the Bhadav month. The ‘visarjan’ of Ganesh idol was done at home, garden or temporary pools made by Indore municipal corporation.
The Ganesh idol immersed in temporary pools will be taken to Jawahar Tekri and immersed on Wednesday. The idols will not be immersed in fresh water bodies. The temporary pools were prepared at all zonal offices of IMC.
Most people were seen immersing the idol in temporary pools at Bada Ganpati, Malharganj Police Station Garden, opposite Khade Ganesh, Vrindavan Colony, Chhota Bangarda Talab, Veterinary Hospital, Hukumanchad Colony, Jawahar Nagar, Karbala Bridge, Silavatpura Main Road, etc including 90 such spots in the city.
Teary eyed children who worship Ganesh as their best friend were seen during visarjan ceremony. Most people stayed at home for visarjan and said goodbye to their Ganesh idol by immersing it in water buckets or tanks.
Most people in urban areas prepared or bought eco-friendly Ganesh this year, which made immersion easier. Sadly, people in rural areas reached the Gambir river to immerse idols.
People from villages in Indore district were seen immersing idols in the Gambhir river in Kalaria village on Dhar road.
“Even rains bids goodbye to Ganesha washing his feet and like every year, the tradition was repeated,” Satpal Bhatt, head priest of Khajrana temple said. He added that Ganesha is believed to go back to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati after the immersion.
Prayers were offered in all major temples during visarjan seeking blessings from lord Ganesh for fighting and winning over coronavirus.
