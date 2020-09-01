Indore: Teary-eyed, people bid adieu to Lord Ganesh

Most people in urban areas prepared or bought eco-friendly Ganesh this year, which made immersion easier. Sadly, people in rural areas reached the Gambir river to immerse idols.

People from villages in Indore district were seen immersing idols in the Gambhir river in Kalaria village on Dhar road.

“Even rains bids goodbye to Ganesha washing his feet and like every year, the tradition was repeated,” Satpal Bhatt, head priest of Khajrana temple said. He added that Ganesha is believed to go back to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati after the immersion.

Prayers were offered in all major temples during visarjan seeking blessings from lord Ganesh for fighting and winning over coronavirus.