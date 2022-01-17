Indore: Teacher from Chhattisgarh tortured with burning cigarette, gang raped

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A woman from Chhattisgarh was allegedly gang raped by five persons including her husband, a farmhouse owner, in Kshipra area, police said on Sunday.

The accused not only performed unnatural sex with her but also signed her private part with a burning cigarette.

The police have arrested all five accused including her.

Kshipra police station in charge Girija Shankar Mahobia said that a 28-year-old girl victim lodged a complaint with the police that she met the accused Rajesh through a matrimonial site and she got married to him a year ago.

She later settled with her husband in Indore. Everything was going well for a few months after their marriage but later her husband started harassing her.

She was kept in his farmhouse in the Kshipra area where husband used to allow his friends to make relations with her. After that they started torturing her performing unnatural sex. The girl alleged that the accused also singed her with a cigarette. She tried to object to them but the accused were threatening her of dire consequences.

According to the police, the girl was being tortured by the accused for past one month. The victim somehow managed to escape from the farmhouse and she reached her parents’ place in Chhattisgarh.

The police said that the accused had sent his accomplice to Chhattisgarh. When the woman came to know about the same, she reached the city and lodged a complaint with the police.

Police said that the victim is highly educated and she was employed as a teacher in a school in Chhattisgarh.

