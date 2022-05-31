Indore: ​Talk on cyber crime & IT Act at law college

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

A talk on cyber security and cyber law was organised at a law college on Monday where cyber expert Gaurav Rawal was the guest speaker. Rawal spoke on 'Information Technology Act, 2000 in perspective of the new age cyber threats'

The objective of the programme was to make law students aware of the provisions of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

Rawal gave a brief introduction to cybercrime and the financial fraud taking place every day in the country. He cautioned students against the careless use of social media and told them of the measures needed for keeping themselves safe while using social media. He gave practical examples of recently reported crimes to make students aware of the growing threat of cyber frauds and the need for awareness in society to curb this menace.

He said in the programme the students learnedin detailabout the various important sections of the Information Technology Act, 2000, and also about the important amendments made in this Act vide the Information Technology (Amendment) Act, 2008. He informed studentsaboutCyber Helpline number 1930,released by Union homeministry to report such crimes.