Indore: Taking inspiration from web series...Four ‘Rangbaaz’ land in police net

Kukshi: Kukshi police on Tuesday arrested four accused who prepared an extortion plot inspired from a web series called ‘Rangbaaz’.

Kukshi sub-divisional officer (police) Manohar Singh Bariya addressing the media persons informed that the four accused including the mastermind were arrested red-handed with extortion money of Rs 10 lakh at Kapsi road near Kukshi.

Accused were identified as Jenul Hasan, son of Mehfooz Khan, Ruben Arman, Ubed, son of Chabbu Khan, all residents of Ratlam and Raja, son of Ajgar Shah, a resident of Indore. One more accused Lucky, a resident of Dahi village is on the run.

SDOP Bariya informed that on January 29, complainant and a motorcycle showroom owner Amit Gupta lodged a complaint at Kukshi police station. In his complaint, Gupta informed police that accused were demanding Rs 10 lakh from him. He added that accused threatened him that they will kill his son, if he fails to fulfil their demand.

Gupta said that three months back, accused put revolver on his son’s head in the market area and extorted Rs 10 lakh from him. Fearing of any untoward incident, he did not lodge any police complaint. However, three months later, they once again started demanding money from him.

Taking cognizance into the matter, Dhar superintendent of police Aditya Pratap Singh formed a special team. Based on information provided by the local informers and after going through the mobile locations, police arrested accused at Kapsi road.

SDOP Bariya added that Jenul Hasan is an electrical technician in the Indian railways and currently posted in Mhow, while his cousin Rubel Arman has a criminal record and one case of abduction has been registered against him at Jaora city kotwali in the past.