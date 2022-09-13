e-Paper Get App
Indore: Take action against companies importing GM soybean, demands SOPA

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, September 13, 2022, 08:36 PM IST
article-image
Representative photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

The Soybean Processors Association (SOPA) has strongly opposed the illegal import of prohibited Genetically Modified (GM) soyabean in the country. The apex representative body of soybean crushers SOPA has demanded an immediate action against companies involved in this malpractice, by the Central government.

In this regard, DN Pathak, executive director of SOPA, has written a letter to Pramod Kumar Meherda, joint secretary, Plant Protection and Quarantine, Union ministry of agriculture and farmers welfare. Pathak has said that it has come to our knowledge that some unscrupulous companies are importing GM soybean, which is otherwise prohibited.

It is in contravention of the regulations for import of GM items and also against the Foreign Trade Policy. The issue of import of GM soybean has been taken up with various concerned ministries and officers with a request to ensure that GM soybean is not permitted. 

