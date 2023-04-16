 Indore: Swami elected as regional president of Food Safety Cadre Association
Indore: Swami elected as regional president of Food Safety Cadre Association

Indore: Swami elected as regional president of Food Safety Cadre Association

Cadre association constituted to secure rights of food safety officials

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, April 16, 2023, 01:02 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Food safety officers and newly appointed designated officers constituted a Food Safety Cadre Association on Saturday aiming to protect the departmental interests and rights of food safety officials.

During the meeting, Manish Swami, food safety officer, Ujjain has been elected as regional president while Dharmendra Nuniya, and Pankaj Srivastava have been elected as vice-president of the cadre, unanimously.

Similarly, Devendra Kumar Dubey was elected as secretary, and Avneesh Gupta and Raju Solanki have been appointed as joint secretaries of the association.

Later, Swami also expressed his resolve to place a demand with the government regarding the pending time scale promotion and pay of the Food Safety cadre.

Patrons of the association Devendra Verma and Sachin Longaria were also present at the meeting.





