Indore:

​​Another cop of Madhya Pradesh police died of C​ovid​-19 on Sunday as police station in-charge of Suwasra​ (Mandsaur district),​ RC Gaud, breathed his last at Shri Aurobindo Hospital.

He was 55 and was admitted to the hospital in Indore on December 28 after being tested positive. His last rites were performed at Panchkuiyan Muktidham and police gave him a guard of honour.

According to family members, his son tested positive on December 12 after which he was admitted to Apollo Hospital. Gaud had visited Indore on December 15 to see the health conditions of his son. Later, he also developed symptoms of C​ovid​-19 and was tested positive on December 26.

Pulmonary expert of Shri Aurobindo Hospital Dr Ravi Dosi said, “Gaud was admitted to the hospital for the last seven days. He was admitted to hospital in critical condition as his lungs were infected and he had ARDA pneumonia.”

Dr Dosi told the media that Gaud remained in ICU since admission to the hospital. “He was also suffering from comorbid conditions like blood pressure, and diabetes and he was overweight as well,” the doctor said. Gaud survived with mother, wife, son, and daughter​-​in​-​law.

Earlier, Juni Indore ​p​olice ​s​tation ​i​n-charge TI Devendra Chandravanshi, and TI of Neelganga ​p​olice ​s​tation Yeshwant Pal too died of the deadly disease, a few months ago.