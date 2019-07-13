Indore: Suspense continues, concerns grow over delay in VC appointment

Indore: While Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) continued to function as a headless chicken for the 19th day on Friday, students, teachers, ex-vice chancellors, former registrars, politicians and former executive council members came out in open on Friday to push for their one-point of demand of appointment at the coveted office at the earliest. Non-teaching staff of university launched a signature campaign for appointment of new VC at DAVV whereas a group of students staged demonstration on RNT Marg campus stating that decision on their admission is in limbo due to vacancy at the top office. Congress leaders and NSUI activists also participated in signature campaign even as ex-executive council member of DAVV, Bal Krishna Arora wrote a letter to government demanding end to uncertainty at the state run university.

Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya Teachers Association (DEVTA) also sought appointment of VC as vacancy at his office has brought the university to a standstill. Former vice chancellor and ex-registrars also expressed concern over delay in appointment and appealed to Raj Bhawan and the government to end the stalemate.

As common entrance test for admissions on UTD campus was marred by technical glitches, the state government had clamped Section 52 of Madhya Pradesh University Act, 1973, at DAVV, which led to ouster of vice chancellor Dr Narendra Dhakad.

Chancellor Anandiben Patel was supposed to appoint new vice chancellor in consultation with the government but the two could not reach consensus. While Patel wants one of her preferred candidates as VC, the government is pushing for its choices. Because of this, VC could not be appointed at DAVV for last 19 days.

Students raise slogan, employees run signature campaign

A group of students raised slogans on RNT Marg campus of DAVV over delay in appointment of VC. They stated that they had taken common entrance test for admissions in university teaching departments. But the university is not declaring results of test stating that the new VC would take decision on the fate of the university.

While on one side the protest was going on, on other side non-teaching employees of DAVV was running a signature campaign demanding appointment of VC at the earliest. Employee association secretary Chain Singh Yadav said university’s functioning had come to a standstill so it is necessary that VC is appointed at the earliest. NSUI state president Vipin Wankhede, Congress leaders Tejprakash Rane, Manish Modi and Devendra Yadav also participated in the campaign and supported the demand of early appointment of VC at DAVV.

Ex-EC member says impasse should end

Former executive council member of DAVV, Bal Krishna Arora on Friday dashed off a letter to state government and Chancellor requesting them to end the stalemate between them for the sake of the university. Admission process is in limbo due to absence of VC at DAVV. The Chancellor and the government should build consensus and appoint VC at the earliest. Former EC member Alok Dawar also stated that the appointment of new VC should be done at the earliest. Social worker Yogendra Mahant also shot off letter to chief minister Kamal Nath asking when VC will be appointed at DAVV.

Ex-VCs, former registrar also concerned

Former vice chancellors including Bhagirath Prasad, Rajkamal and PK Mishra expressed concern over delay in appointment of VC at DAVV. Prasad said government and Chancellor should reach consensus and appoint VC at DAVV. “The university has suffered a lot in absence of VC in last 19 days. Now, no further delay should be made as admission process is in limbo. Students should be first priority,” he added. Mishra and Rajkamal also echoed same views. Former registrar RD Musalgaonkar termed delay in appointment of VC as “unfortunate” and stated that Chancellor and higher education minister should sit together and decide a name in one meeting itself. Ex-registrar Shubash Arya said there should not be even one day delay in appointment of VC at DAVV now.