Indore: Survey underway to prepare database of stepwells & wells 

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A database of the wells and the stepwells located in the district will be prepared after the completion of the ongoing survey of these structures. The survey report would form the basis for removal of encroachments and putting up of security measures.

Collector Dr Ilayaraja T presided over the meeting, which was called to review the ongoing survey work of wells and stepwells of the district. Additional collectors Abhay Bedekar, Ajay Dev Sharma, additional commissioner of IMC Divyank Singh and officers of other related departments were present in the meeting.

It was informed in the meeting that the work of survey of wells and stepwells in urban and rural areas of the district is going on at a fast pace. The collector instructed that the work of survey of wells and stepwells should be done with full seriousness.

He said that information should also be obtained from citizens in this regard. Instructions were given that a separate list should be prepared of the structures which pose threat to human life. Photographs of each water structure should be taken. In this regard, a database should also be prepared along with the analysis. Instructions were passed to remove encroachments if any and similarly instructions to take necessary security measures were given during the meeting. It was also mandated that a separate list of unsafe wells and stepwells should be prepared. Along with this, directions were given to put up information boards at wells and stepwells in the dangerous category which pose threat to human life.