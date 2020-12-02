Indore: Supreme Court grants 4 weeks to Khasgi Trust to file rejoinder

Indore: The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted four weeks to Khasgi Trust to file a rejoinder on state government response to its petition challenging Madhya Pradesh High Court’s verdict in property case.

Argument was to be held on the reply by the government in all the three petitions in the case but Khasgi Trust sought for time to file the rejoinder. Accepting the trust’s appeal, the court extended the hearing for four weeks.

The MP High Court on October 5 had ruled that the Khasgi Trust did not have the right to sell the properties of Holkars and ordered government to take possession of the alleged assets which were under the trust.

After that, the government had started the process of take procession of assets of Holkars spread across the country.

The trust, however, filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the High Court's judgement. The court granted a stay on the high court's decision and sought replies from all the parties.

The government submitted its reply. Senior advocates PK Saxena and Rishi Tiwari appeared in the apex court on behalf of the government, while advocate Rohit Sharma represented the petitioner. The final argument in the case was to take place on Wednesday but next date in the case was granted.