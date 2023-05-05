Indore: Super Speciality Hospital takes lead in cardiothoracic surgeries

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Super Speciality Hospital administration has taken a leap in performing cardiothoracic surgeries as over 40 surgeries have been performed in the last two months including over 10 open heart surgeries and over five heart valve replacement surgeries.

Most of these patients who had gone through the specialised heart treatment were treated under the AYUSHMAN Bharat Scheme.

Meanwhile, the hospital administration has planned to increase the number of surgeries in the coming days along with starting more operation theatres.

“We started performing open heart surgeries about two months ago and have successfully performed over 40 surgeries in two months. Not only the open heart surgeries but we have also performed four valve replacement surgeries and even some atrial septal defect (ASD) closure, commonly known as heart hole surgery,” hospital’s nodal officer and cardiologist Dr AD Bhatnagar said.

He added that the surgeries have been performed on both adults and paediatric patients and have a good success rate.

“These patients were treated under AYUSHMAN Bharat Scheme except one woman who had to pay half of the AYUSHMAN package’s cost. At present, out of ten operation theatres, we are using five of them and will increase the number with the requirements,” he said.

The nodal officer also added that the surgeries could be performed as the hospital got a heart-lung machine and other equipment. “We also have ordered some of the machines and will add them to our equipment to serve patients with more facilities,” Dr Bhatnagar said.

Dean of MGM Medical College Dr Sanjay Dixit said that open heart bypass surgery in Super Speciality Hospital has been proving a boon for patients as it is available at low cost. “The cost of surgery for patients is even less than half of the cost in any private hospital,” the dean said.

