Indore: Summer schedule of flight operations; City got just one Jammu flight, Surat and Jodhpur withdrawn

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In the summer schedule of flight operations, which is starting on Sunday, the city has got the worst-ever flight connectivity. In the schedule, the city has got merely one flight, that is Jammu, and two flights to Jodhpur and Surat have been withdrawn.

The Directorate-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) prepares the schedule of flight operations twice a year. It is made on the demand of the airlines. The schedule applicable from end-March to end-October is known as the summer schedule. The new summer schedule is going to be implemented on Sunday.

In the schedule, the city was expected to get many new flights for new destinations and more airlines. But, despite Covid-19 almost getting over, the city has got merely one flight, that is for Jammu. It will be operated by IndiGo airline. On the flip side of the schedule, IndiGo has withdrawn its two running flights to Jodhpur and Surat. The airline has also stopped booking them. The airline had started direct flights from the city to Jaipur, Jodhpur, Prayagraj, Surat and Lucknow from last August.

The flights from these cities were also getting a good passenger response. There was a significant drop in the number of passengers during the third wave of Covid, but, now, these flights are getting passengers again.

Additional flight for Jaipur & Hyderabad

IndiGo is going to roll out additional flights for Jaipur and Hyderabad in the summer schedule. The airline made the announcement in this regard on Friday. The Jaipur flight will depart from the city at 6.45 am, while the Hyderabad flight will depart at 4.45 pm.

Jammu flight schdeule

The city has got a direct flight for Jammu only as a new destination. The flight will start on Monday. IndiGo will operate the flight four days a week—on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. The flight will depart from the city at 10.10 am and will reach Jammu at 12.05 pm. It will depart from there at 12.40 pm and arrive in the city at 2.45 pm. With the start of the flight, devotees of Maa Vaishnodevi will benefit. Also, the flight will be helpful for travellers going to Kashmir for their summer holidays.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 11:05 PM IST