Indore: Sudama Nagar outnumber Sukhliya, becomes top hotspot with 1032 Covid cases

Indore: While the cases of COVID-19 are still above 350 and the total number of positive cases has crossed over 52,000 mark, Sudama Nagar has outnumbered Sukhliya in highest number of positive cases in the city.

With 1032 positive cases, Sudama Nagar jumped to the top spot of the city's hotspot while Sukhliya reached second with 1031 cases.

Sukhliya was on top for the last three months but the surge in cases post-Diwali in Sudama Nagar led it to the top spot. As many as 244 cases were reported from Sukhliya post-Diwali while 423 cases were found from Sudama Nagar.

Vijay Nagar has the third highest positive cases i.e. 946 which also saw 346 cases post Diwali.

The rate of positive cases in these areas is so high that it outnumbered Khajrana area which was once the hot spot of the city with the highest number of cases.

Sukhliya, Sudama Nagar, Vijay Nagar, Khajrana, and Nanda Nagar are the areas from where the highest number of cases were found while Sukhliya, Sudama Nagar, Mahalaxmi Nagar, and Scheme 78 saw the highest surge in cases in the last 15 days.

According to district contact tracing in-charge Dr Anil Dongre, the administration and health department had declared some of the areas as containment zones to prevent spread of the virus from the infected areas.

“Indeed a surge in cases was seen in Sudama Nagar and Vijay Nagar but the spread of virus is scattered due to which these areas are not declared containment zones yet. We have intensified testing in these areas due to which more cases are coming,” Dr Dongre said.

Meanwhile, acting Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Purnima Gadaria said that they are taking all necessary steps to prevent the virus spreading along with spreading awareness among people to prevent the disease.

CITY HOTSPOTS

Area Cases

Sudama Nagar 1032

Sukhliya 1031

Vijay Nagar 946

Khajrana 633

Nanda Nagar 517

Scheme71 499

Scheme 78 461

Scheme 54 438

Mahalaxmi Nagar 423

Pardeshipura 385