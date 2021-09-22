Indore: Sub-standard ghee, tea leaves seized

Indore: A joint team of the Crime Branch and Food and Drug Administration Department raided the Shri Ram Food Dairy Industry in Palda and seized over 4,200 kilogram of sub-standard ghee worth Rs 18-20 lakh on Tuesday. The team also seized sub-standard tea leaves weighing about 4,100 kilograms worth Rs 7 lakh.

Additional superintendent of police (crime) Guru Prasad Parashar said, “The accused were buying expired ghee of various companies and were repacking it under the brand name Mother’s Choice.” He said that the action was taken on a tip that the accused were buying expired ghee from Maharashtra and Gujarat and were selling it in various districts of Madhya Pradesh, including Ratlam, Neemuch, Bhopal, Shujalpur, Maksi, Jabalpur, Mandsaur and Ashok Nagar, besides Maharashtra’s Akola and Nagpur.

“Two firms, including Shri Ram Milk Food Dairy Industry and Laxmi Narayana Company, were running on the same premises. Accused Narendra Gupta and Manju Agrawal were booked under sections 272, 273, 34 of the IPC by the Bhanwarkuan police station," Parashar said.

The Food and Drug Administration department has taken samples of different types of ghee to be sent for testing.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 01:35 AM IST