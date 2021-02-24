Indore: Sub junior ranking badminton event concludes in city

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Adityam Joshi, Rajas Pingale, Athrav Saxena, Mahi Gupta, Siddhant Pawar, Arna Batra and Anushka Shahpurkar have won titles in their respective categories of the district sub junior ranking badminton competition concluded on Tuesday at Devi Ahilya Badminton Academy.

The doubles title was won by Arthav Saxena-Medansh Sharma pair. In the final matches of under-11 category, Siddhant Pawar defeated Veer Khare 21-17 and 21-15 and Arna Batra defeated Janhvi Kulkarni 21-13 and 21-13. In under-13 category, Rajas Pingale won the title by defeating Jasraj Singh Saluja 21-12 and 21-6 and Mahi Gupta defeated Orja Patel 21-16, 18-21 and 21-16.

In under-15 category, Adityam Joshi defeated Naivedya Tonde 21-8, 21-8 and Anushka Shahpurkar defeated Ojiswini Dube 21-18, 21-12 to win the singles title.

In under-13 doubles final, Atharv Saxena-Medansh Sharma beat Rajas Pingle-Jasraj 21-12, 21-17. Adityam-Ojas pair won the title in under-15 doubles. The winners and runners-up were awarded trophies, certificates, medals besides cash prizes.

The prize distribution was held by of State Tax and GST Assistant Commissioner Mukesh Meda, Shreyanshi Pardeshi, Malhari Kale and Commercial Tax officer Sandeep Nare. The programme was chaired by Kamal Kasturi. The guests were welcomed by Vikas Soni, Shyamlal Soni, Deepak Yadav and Jigar Harsola, Amit Kulkarni and Amit Saxena.