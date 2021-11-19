Indore: Students marvel at varied uses of solar power at Janak McGilligan's centre

Indore: A group of technology and management students visited Jimmy McGilligan Centre of Sustainable Development and marvelled over possibilities of applying solar power into building a sustainable society and city on Thursday.

Padma Shri Janak McGilligan Palta discussed solar technologies and its applications. She took the group on the tour of the centre for first- hand experience of use and management of natural resources, sustainable farming, solar food processing, water conservation, use of renewable energy and sustainable living style with zero waste in absolute harmony with flora & fauna.

The students learned about 300 trees/herbs. Further, they learned about 65 organic different food products. Students were surprised to see working of 12 different types of solar cookers. Further, they discussed the future applications of purposely designed solar kitchen and hybrid solar wind powered 19 street lights for 50 tribal families ( free of cost ) in her neighbourhood for the last about 11 years.

Janak showed and explained the working of many daily use solar powered devices including solar power charger, lantern, candle, lamps and a briquetting unit. In the interactive session with students, students learned about other implementation of solar power for sustainable living.

Some common and easy applications of Solar Power

(a) Solar Water Heating

(b) Solar Heating of Buildings

(c) Solar-distillation

(d) Solar-pumping

(e) Solar Drying of Agricultural and Animal Products

(f) Solar Furnaces

(g) Solar Cooking

(h) Solar Electric Power Generation

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, November 19, 2021, 01:03 AM IST