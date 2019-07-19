Indore: Students lock DAVV main gate seeking CET results

Indore: It was a day of protests at Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) on Thursday. Condemning the DAVV’s proposal of cancelling the common entrance test (CET) and granting admission on the basis of marks in qualifying exams, students led by three different outfits held separate protests on the RNT Marg campus.

In the afternoon, a group of around 50 students led by ABVP workers thronged the campus and staged a protest in the main porch of the university building demanding results of CET.

They said that the entrance test taken by nearly 16,000 should not be cancelled at any cost. They also stated that the proposal to grant admission on the basis of marks in qualifying exams would be injustice to thousands of students, especially those who took MP Board exams.

“Students who appear in MP Board exams get lesser percentage in comparison to students who take CBSE exams. You can’t compare tomatoes with potatoes,” they said.

When no officer turned up to listen to them, the students locked the main gain of the university and stage sit in there. Minor pushing and shoving between the students and police also took place.

Congress seeks offline CET

Congress workers led by their state secretary Tejprakash Rane and Manish Modi also staged a demonstration on the university campus opposing the proposal for granting admission on the basis of marks in qualifying exams.

They said that online CET was a failure so the proposal to cancel it is right but admission should not be granted on the basis of marks in qualifying exams. The university should conduct offline CET and on basis of its score to admit students, they added.

CET should not be cancelled

Activists of Rashtriya Chhatra Parishad also thronged the university campus and staged a demonstration. They demanded declaration of CET results. They stated that the proposal to grant admission on the basis of qualifying exams is unacceptable to the students.

HoDs overstep limit, says ex-EC member

Former executive council member Bal Krishna Arora denounced the HoDs proposal of cancelling CET saying they overstepped their limit.

“The decision of CET was taken by executive council which can't be turned down by even the Chancellor. But the HoDs resolved to cancel it which is beyond their power. If need be I will move court over the issue,” said Arora. He also said that government should refrain from the issue as it's not their jurisdiction.