Indore: Stop discharge of polluted water into river, says minister Tulsi Silawat while inspecting Kankavati river in Kanadia village



Indore



Water resources minister Tulsiram Silawat has said that contaminated water from city colonies will not be allowed to flow into the Kankavati river. He said rivers are our

heritage and destroying their natural water source and allowing sewerage water to flow into it is a crime against the next generation. He asked IMC officials to look into the matter.



Minister Silawat visited Kanadia village of the district on Wednesday and inspected the river. after he received complaints of contaminated water in the Kankavati river flowing through the village. Silawat directed Kanadiya SDM Shashwat Sharma to personally supervise the matter and ensure that sewerage water does not mix in the river water.

Tehsildar HL Vishwakarma, Siraj Khan, officials of the water resources department, electricity department and other related departments were present.

Minister Silawat discussed the issue with Kanadiya villagers. He also inspected the ghat being built by the water resources department here for Rs 26 lakh. He directed the removal of an electric pole coming in the way of ghat construction.

Minister Silawat also inspected the road construction in the village and expressed displeasure that the work was incomplete.

When Silawat came to know that the high mast in the village is not yet operational, he immediately instructed the officials of the electricity department and the municipal corporation to start it.

Earlier, the minister also had a meeting with the concerned officers at Residency Kothi.

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 10:09 PM IST