Indore: ​State’s first open-air drive-in theatre inauguration tomorrow

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)



Movie lovers can enjoy watching movies under the open sky as the State’s first open-air drive-in-theatre is going to be inaugurated in the city on Thursday. The theatre has been developed by MP Tourism Board in collaboration with a private party.



The theatre is close to Rau Circle on Dewas-Rau Bypass. It will be inaugurated by culture and tourism minister Usha Thakur. The open-air theatre premises also has a food court, sports club, cottages and other facilities of a club and lounge.



Suyash Malu and Rishabh Sethi, directors of Ruhi Lodging Pvt. Ltd. informed that this will be the largest open-air drive-in theatre in Central India. To make the movie-watching experience memorable it incorporates many features which were not there before. The theatre is spread over 7 acres area of Windassa Resorts & Park, which is spread over an area of 36 acres. The theatre can accommodate 166 cars and more than 260 people.





\\High picture and sound quality\\



The theatre is technologically advanced as picture and sound quality are super. The theatre provides privacy and comfort that will create a new experience for the people. KGF-Chapter 2 will be screened as the

first film at the open-air drive-in theatre. There will be two shows every day, 7 pm and 10 pm.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 12:09 AM IST