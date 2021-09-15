Indore: State to get road projects worth Rs 11,311 crore

Indore: the state is going to get road projects worth Rs 11,311 cr on Thursday. Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for 35 road projects involving 1530 km of roads at a function at Brilliant Convention Centre.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and many ministers, MPs and MLAs of the Central and State Governments will also participate in this programme. These projects will accelerate the pace of economic development under Bharatmala infrastructure. According to official information 14 road projects would be inaugurated in the programme and foundation stone of 21 projects would be laid.

Projects:

--Mainly service road with street lights on 6-lane bypass of Indore city

-- 4-lane widening of Bhopal-Biawara section (Mubarakpur-Biaora)

-- 4-lane widening of Gwalior-Jhansi section, Mohgaon

-- 4-lane widening of Khawasa section.

-- 4-lane widening of Jhansi-Khajuraho section.

-- 2-lane with pecked shoulder of Shujalpur-Ashta section

-- 2-lane widening of Bamidha-Satna section including 452 km length at a cost of Rs 579 cr.

Published on: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 01:50 AM IST