Indore: Stage set for Vikas Yatra to start from Sunday

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As per the guidelines of the government, Vikas Yatra will kick-start in the district from February 5. Extensive preparations have been made for the systematic and successful conduct of the yatra. Indore district in-charge and state home minister, Dr Narottam Mishra, reviewed the preparedness at a meeting here on Friday. He ensured that all arrangements were made to fulfil the purpose of the yatra and more and more people must be connected. No laxity will be tolerated, he cautioned. All the officers and public representatives should work in unison to make the yatra a major success. The yatra will conclude on February 25. The yatra will pass simultaneously through nine Assembly constituencies. It will reach every village in the rural areas and every ward and township in the urban areas.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava, IDA chairman Jaipal Singh Chavda, zilla panchayat president, Reena Malviya, MLAs Ramesh Mendola and Akash Vijayvargiya, former MLA,

Sudarshan Gupta, Rajesh Sonkar and Manoj Patel, Collector Dr. Ilayaraja T., IMC commissioner Pratibha Pal, DCP Dinesh Aggarwal and other officers were present.

Collector Dr. Ilayaraja also ensured that all preparations were in place to ensure a successful yatra. He said several arrangements have been made at anganwadis, schools, hospitals etc.

He said special attention would be paid to redress the problems of the disabled and other needy persons during the yatra in the district. During the yatra, 10,650 land owner certificates will be distributed under the Chief Minister’s Ownership Scheme. New BPL cards, Kisan Credit cards, Ayushman cards will also be distributed. Also beneficiaries of the PM Swanidhi Yojana and PM Awas Yojana in urban areas would get felicitated.

