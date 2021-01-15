Indore: Stage set but not without hiccups…

Indore: Even as the balloons were blown to the fullest and the red carpet was laid… but there were the usual hiccups on the eve of the Grand Vaccination. The beneficiaries who would be vaccinated on the first day i.e. January 16, didn’t get the message for vaccination till late on Friday.

Terming it as a tech glitch, health officials had to call the beneficiaries and re-inform them to reach vaccination centres with identity cards to avoid any last-minute hassle. Moreover, officials also called the beneficiaries, especially the doctors, to take their consent before adding their names to the list.

“We called the beneficiaries and informed them about the timing. They will get messages but in a bid to avoid any confusion, we also informed them personally,” Covid-19 Nodal officer Dr Amit Malakar said.

He said things would smoothen out once the programme started.

//MGM Medical College Dean, CMHO, Civil Surgeon to get vaccinated

Along with other health workers, Dean of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College Dr Sanjay Dixit, acting Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Purnima Gadaria, Civil Surgeon Dr Santosh Verma, district health officer Dr Santosh Sisodiya, and many other doctors will get the dose of vaccine on the first day.

Most of the doctors are excited and decided to take the dose initially for motivating others as well.

//Those who will take vaccine dose on Saturday

Beneficiaries Departments

1 Dr Sanjay Dixit Dean, MGM Medical College, Indore

2 Dr Purnima Gadaria Acting CMHO, Indore

3 Dr AK Pancholiya Former health officer

4 Dr Santosh Sisodiya District Health Officer

5 Dr Dilip Acharya National Chairman, IMA Tobacco Control Committee

6 Dr CP Kothari Laparoscopic Surgeon

7 Dr Santosh verma Civil Surgeon, Indore

8 Dr Archana Verma Neurologist, MGM Medical College

9 Dr Sachin Verma Cosmetic and Plastic Surgeon

10 Dr Rajendra Sodani Consultant Radiologist

11 Dr Ravi Dosi Respiratory Medicine expert, SAIMS

12 Dr Sanjay Gujrati Diabetologist

13 Dr Bharat Agrawal Consulting Physician

14 Dr Vinita Kothari Microbiologist

15 Dr Sadhna Sodani Pathologist

16 Dr Ashok Dagaria Regional Director, Health

17 Dr Salil Bhargava HoD, Respiratory Medicine, MGM Medical College

18 Dr VP Pandey HoD, Medicine Department, MGM Medical College

19 Dr Amit Joshi Gastroenterologist, Choithram Hospital