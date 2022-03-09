Indore Sports Update: National women hockey players honoured; Lunawat Memorial U-18 cricket tourney begins

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On International Women's Day, Tahir Hockey Training Centre and Hockey Indore Association jointly honoured 10 national women hockey players of the city at Chimanbagh Hockey Ground. Madhya Pradesh Olympic Association vice-president Om Soni was the chief guest of the function. Hockey Indore Association’s treasurer Najmuddin Khurshid presided over the programme. Special guests were Kishore Shukla and Ismail Ansari. The players were honoured with mementoes and individual prizes. On this occasion, Pramod Pandey, Shivkumar Chauhan, Ayub Khan, Abhishek Yadav, Ghulam Sabir, Soni Sahu, Prateek Bhavsar, Gurpreet Singh Dhaliwal and Ajay Sharma were present. The programme was conducted by Mohammed Yakub Ansari, while Atul Khune proposed the vote of thanks.

Mohan Kanojia Fighting Fitness Club organises self defense camp

On International Women's Day, Mohan Kanojia Fighting Fitness Club in Vidhan Sabha-3 organised a camp with the aim of making women self-reliant in self-defense. On this occasion, MLA Akash Vijayvargiya blessed women and girls.

Lunawat Memorial U-18 cricket tourney begins: Vijay Club win by 7 wickets

Sureshchandra Lunawat Memorial under-18 two-day cricket tournament began on Tuesday. The first match was played between Rising Star Cricket Club and Vijay Club. Batting first Rising Star Cricket Club scored 188 runs in 47.2 overs. Vikram Danga scored 50 while Ambesh Chauhan contributed 25 runs. Harsh Solki took 4 and Sujal Yadav took 2 wickets for Vijay Club. Chasing the target, Vijay Club's team scored 189 runs in 33.1 overs and won the match by 3 wickets to enter the next round. Umeed Sharma scored 40 not out and Harsh Solanki scored 38 runs. The Man of the Match award was given to Harsh Solanki

AKCA win by 156 runs

In the same tournament, second match was played between AKCA and Bhaskar Cricket Academy. Batting first AKCA scored 213 runs in 40 overs. Rajan Panchari contributed 43 runs. Aviral Singh took 4 and Arpit Deora took 3 wickets for Bhaskar Academy. In reply, Bharkar Academy team could manage only 57 runs. Madhav Tiwari for AKCA took 7 wickets. Anvesh Chawla was adjudged Man of the Match.

Title success to Zakia, Bhavya, Rudra and Arthav

Second district open table tennis tournament of the season began under the aegis of Indore District Table Tennis Association at Khel Prashal on Monday. In the final matches of Hopes girls no 11 age group, Zakia Sultan defeated Suchi Purohit 3-0. In the boys’ category, Rudra Jha defeated Virat Wankhede 3-2 in a tough fight. In the cadet girls no 13 category, Bhavya Rao defeated Zakia Sultan 3-1 and in the boys category, Arthav Gurjar upset Prajjwal Yadav 3-2.

Yoga Academy’s Rashi Chauhan wins gold

Daylong Yogasan sports competition was organised by Indore Corporation Yogasan Sports Association on Women's Day, in which Rashi Chauhan of Yoga Academy won gold medal followed by Mansi Bagora silver and Tania Chauhan bronze. Director of Yoga Academy Ishwarsingh Chauhan, Naveen God, Krishna Gopal Mishra and Nitin Chauhan congratulated medal winner players.

Sports physiotherapy is a part of wrestling: Gordon Wise

Under the aegis of Kripashankar Patel Wrestling Academy, wrestlers of Malhar Ashram Wrestling Centre, explained the need and importance of physiotherapy in wrestling with physio Gordon Wise, who came to India from Savannah, Georgia, USA. He also taught tricks of physiotherapy to all the wrestlers. Gordon Wise said, Physiotherapy has become a part of sports. It does an important job of reducing pain, making daily life and sports life more functional and more enjoyable. Taking class for male and female wrestlers, Gordon said that a sports physiotherapist not only specialises in treating injuries, but also helps reduce incidence of re-injuries and helps them recover from an injury with an effective 'return to sports training'. Earlier, Sports Authority of India (SAI) wrestling coach Sarwar Mansoori and Arjun Awardee Kripashankar Bishnoi welcomed the guests.

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 12:44 AM IST