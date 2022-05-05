Indore sports update: District excels in Muaythai tourney; know more about city sports

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The first MP state-ranking Muaythai competition was organized from April 30 to May 2.

It was organized by Bhopal Muaythai Association under the aegis of Madhya Pradesh Muaythai Association Committee at Saraswati Vidya Mandir Kotra Bhopal.

At least 130 senior players from 20 districts participated in it. Giving further information, MP Muaythai president Ashutosh Dadhich said Indore district's Rachit Jhanwar, Manu Sharma, Arnav Dave, Pankaj Bisht and Varun Jindal won gold medals while Radha Gupta, Sonia Chachore, Ankit Gogalya clinched silver medals and Priya Ojha won bronze medal in different weight categories.

The gold medalist players will represent the Madhya Pradesh team in WMC India Ranking Series 7 to be held in Calicut (Kerala) from May 28 to 29.

Selection of Under-15 district wrestling team today

Indore District Under-15 wrestling team will be selected at Dudhiya Academy, Devguradia on May 5. Vikram awardee Omprakash Khatri, president of Indore District Wrestling Association, said weighing of the wrestlers will take from 8 to 10 am , while bouts will start from noon. Freestyle, Grecoroman, girls and all other competitions will be completed under the guidance of Olympian Pappu Yadav. All wrestlers who desire to participate should bring their birth proof or Aadhar card and can contact Govind Gurjar, Vikas Yadav, Vinay Kumar and Arvind Patel along with Mobile no 9993493966.

Indore wins inter-dist kabaddi tourney

An inter-district kabaddi competition was held in Mandla recently and 65 teams participated in it. In the final, Indore A defeated Indore B by 7 points and won the title.

Earlier, Jabalpur, Harda, Indore ‘A’ and Indore ‘B’ entered the semi-finals. Indore A beat Harda by 15 points and Indore B defeated Jabalpur. At the interval Indore B were leading by 4 points but Jabalpur had some technical mistakes, which went against them and Indore B were declared the winner.

MP Kabaddi Association President Deepak Joshi, secretary Mohan Chauhan, Indore Kabaddi Association convenor Mukesh Karwaria, Prakash Goud, Brajesh Bagora, Hiralal Gokhru, Kailash Chorasiya, Babulal Jain , Shankar Radhuvanshi, Bhagirath Jaria, Lakshman Gitte, Sunil Thakur, Jitu Goud, Dhannajay Sharma, Ramesh Sen, Madhukant Pandey, Rajesh Goud and Bhagwan Bhaiwal congratulated the winning team.

Abhi Foundation loses final of Dr Achal Silawat Memorial competition; RR Sports Institute wins hockey title

RR Sports Institute won the title of 7-side hockey tournament, organized in the memory of Dr Achal Silawat, on Tuesday night. In the final, organized by Prakash Club, the team of RR Sports Institute defeated Abhi Foundation by 3-2.

Hockey Indore working president Devkinandan Silawat said mixed teams of boys and girls present a challenge in the competition organized at Mini Sports Complex located in the Residency area. Successful teams were rewarded by retired district judge Rajesh Gupta and Press Club president Arvind Tiwari, Orthopedist Dr DK Sharma, Azad Nagar TI Indresh Tripathi, Vinita Negi and Dr Mandakini Silawat. Special guests of the occasion were Mir Ranjan Negi, Ajay Sarda, Ajay Singh Goyal of A-Seven Group, Ajay Tiwari of Lord's International School, Dr BM Srivastava, Ashok Yadav and Sarwar Khan. The winning team was given a shining trophy, T-shirt and neckerchief while the runner-up team was given T-shirt with a trophy. The third and fourth placed teams were also awarded. Talented players were given 25 hockey sticks, 25 balls and 25 T-shirts. Guests were welcomed by Neeraj Tandon, Chunky Kumawat, Zafar Sonu, Halim Khan, Pawan Wadhwani, and Raja Kalra. The programme was conducted by by Prathamesh Raje Silawat, while vote of thanks was proposed by DrAnishka Raje Silawat.

Senior National Powerlifting Championship; Apoorva Dubey wins gold, Madhya Pradesh team wins 19 medals

In the senior National (men and women) power lifting Championship held at Mangalore (Karnataka) Town Hall recently, the power lifters of Madhya Pradesh team performed well and won 19 medals including 6 gold-- 18 medals were won in the men's category while one in the women's category. Yogendra Hardia, Satyanarayan Waria and Kamal Nadwana, said that Madhya Pradesh's team was the first runners up in the men's section in the team championship and the first runner-up in the overall team championship in men's section. In the 120+ kg weight category, Apoorva Dubey of Indore won the gold by lifting a total of 900 kg. He lifted weights in 352.5 squat, 225 in bench press and 322.5 kg in dead lift. He was the player who lifted maximum deadlift and total from Madhya Pradesh. The team's manager was Dilip Bhuria of Indore and coach Shiv Prasad Kure was from Bhopal.

On this achievement, MLA Mahendra Hardia, President of Madhya Pradesh Olympic Association Ramesh Mendola, Ramesh Dave, KR Tiwari, Prem Yadav, W Lal, Dr Prashant Mishra, UP Singh, Sharif Khan, Sanat Usrethe, Devendra Nahar, Ajay Jaiswal, Sanjay Bhavarkar, Avinash Dubey, Narendra Birade, Dinesh Singh Thakur and Gunjan Srivastava congratulated all the lifters.

The results were as follows-

(Men's) senior open: Tushar Kardam Bhopal gold, interstate silver and all over silver medal in bench press in 66 kg weight category.

In 74 kg weight category: Shailendra Sewetia Bhopal won silver in squat, gold in interstate and gold in all over. Pratik Mishra Bhopal won gold in bench press in 93 kg weight category.

In the 120 kg weight category: Ankit Chauhan Indore won bronze in squat, gold in bench press, bronze in interstate and bronze in overall.

Apoorva Dubey Indore won silver in squat, bronze in bench press, silver in deadlift, gold in Interstate and silver overall in the 120+ kg weight category.

In the 120+ kg weight category, Pritesh Pal Indore won the bronze in squat and won bronze in inter-state.

Women's category - senior open-Megha Nayak Bhopal won silver l in bench press in 84+ kg weight category.

Thursday, May 05, 2022