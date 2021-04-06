Indore sports update: Abhishek shines in Hiralal Gaikwad U-18 cricket tournament

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In the match played between Indore and Jabalpur divisions at Gymkhana ground under the inter-divisional Hiralal Gaikwad Under-18 cricket tournament , organized by the MPCA, Indore won the toss and scored a mammoth total of 716 runs in 146 overs. Abhishek Mavi played a brilliant innings and scored 307 runs with the help of 51 fours, Apurv scored 93, Anandvardhan Shahi 82 and Tanmay Patki 51, Vishal Patel 45 and Shubham Kumar scored 44 runs. Piyush Mandal took 5 while Yash took 2 wickets for Jabalpur.
In reply, Jabalpur's first innings folded for 81 runs. Vishal Patel and Apoorva Mahesharam bagged 3 wickets each. Jabalpur, playing follow-on, were reduced to 112 runs in the second innings and lost the match by an innings and 523 runs. Vishal Yadav took 6 and Puneet Narang 2 wickets. The man of the match award was given to Abhishek.
After the match, the prize distribution was held in the main presence of IDCA treasurer Subodh Gupta and umpire Kamlesh Shukla. The programme was conducted by Sudhir Rasal.
Ranking list of MP Koushki Association declared
The ranking list of Koshiki Madhya Pradesh Association declared on Monday. Secretary of the association, Amay Kashkari said that according to the players' points table as a result of the Koshiki State League organized by Madhya Pradesh Koushki Association under the aegis of All India Koushki Federation. In the list, Karan Sahu of Indore got the first place.
On the other hand, Mahi Darbar, Sakshi Panchal and Mahi Dharu were given the second, third and fourth place respectively. Sharjal Mahwar, Nurvi Joshi, Samarth Sunhare and Ashwini Verma were placed on the fifth, sixth and seventh no. Finally, Yograj Singh Solanki Hariom Parmar and Khushbu Suryavanshi had to be content on the eighth, ninth and tenth position. A bike will also be given to Karan by SK Club at the upcoming Allete awards.
Alam is general secretary of National Self-Defence Federation
Master Sayeed Alam, who has been training self-defence to girls and women for 36 years, has been nomoinated as general secretary of the National Self-Defence Federation. Alam has received life time membership of PKA World Wide. He has so far received 16 international awards for training self-defence to more than 50,000 girls and women in self defence. Rajkumar Yadav, Ganesh Singh, Nitin Tomar, Makhan Mishra, Vikas Sharma, Omkar Kashyap congratulated Alam for his achievement.
