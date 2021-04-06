Indore sports update: Abhishek shines in Hiralal Gaikwad U-18 cricket tournament

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In the match played between Indore and Jabalpur divisions at Gymkhana ground under the inter-divisional Hiralal Gaikwad Under-18 cricket tournament , organized by the MPCA, Indore won the toss and scored a mammoth total of 716 runs in 146 overs. Abhishek Mavi played a brilliant innings and scored 307 runs with the help of 51 fours, Apurv scored 93, Anandvardhan Shahi 82 and Tanmay Patki 51, Vishal Patel 45 and Shubham Kumar scored 44 runs. Piyush Mandal took 5 while Yash took 2 wickets for Jabalpur.

In reply, Jabalpur's first innings folded for 81 runs. Vishal Patel and Apoorva Mahesharam bagged 3 wickets each. Jabalpur, playing follow-on, were reduced to 112 runs in the second innings and lost the match by an innings and 523 runs. Vishal Yadav took 6 and Puneet Narang 2 wickets. The man of the match award was given to Abhishek.

After the match, the prize distribution was held in the main presence of IDCA treasurer Subodh Gupta and umpire Kamlesh Shukla. The programme was conducted by Sudhir Rasal.