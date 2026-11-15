Indore Sports Roundup | Ujjain, Western Railway Reach Basketball Final As Local Tennis Trio Advances In State Ranking Tournament | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Defending champions Ujjain Corporation and Western Railway, Ratlam booked their places in the men’s final of the Bhupendra Bandi Memorial Madhya Pradesh State Senior Basketball Tournament 2026 at the National Basketball Academy complex here on Saturday.

In the first semifinal, Ujjain Corporation pulled off a surprise 72-68 victory over strong contenders ITM Gwalior. Ujjain held a narrow four-point advantage at halftime before keeping their nerve in the closing stages.

The second semifinal was far more one-sided as star-studded Western Railway, Ratlam powered past LNIPE Gwalior 100-67 to storm into the title clash.

The women’s final will be played between KITM Gwalior and Rest of Madhya Pradesh.

During the women’s competition, All India Maharashtrian Mahila Samaj president and former national player Swati Kashid interacted with the players and wished them success.

She was welcomed by All India Basketball Federation general secretary Kulwinder Singh Gill, Madhya Pradesh Basketball Association general secretary Avinash Anand, Corporation Area Basketball Trust chairman Prof SK Bandi, secretary Laxmikant Patel, trustee and Vikram Awardee Sunil Hardia, Kuldeep Hardia and Ajay Kher.

SEMIFINAL RESULTS

Ujjain Corporation beat ITM Gwalior 72-68 & Western Railway, Ratlam beat LNIPE Gwalior 100-67

FINAL LINE-UP

Men - Ujjain Corporation vs Western Railway, Ratlam

Women - KITM Gwalior vs Rest of Madhya Pradesh

Arush, Arnav, Shaurya move closer to main draw

Arush Kulwal, Arnav Khandelwal and Shaurya Makhija advanced to the final qualifying round of the Sahil Group 3rd Madhya Pradesh State Ranking Tennis Tournament being organised by the Indore Tennis Club under the auspices of the Madhya Pradesh Tennis Association.

In the boys’ U-14 qualifying round, Arush Kulwal defeated Ayan Samvatsar 6-3, while Shaurya Makhija eased past Bhavya Chaudhary 6-1.

Ishan Dandir of Khargone blanked Aarav Shinde 6-0, while Hirdan Daga beat Anukalp Yadav 6-1.

In the men’s singles qualifying round, Arnav Khandelwal produced a dominant 7-0 win over Nihal Khan. Ahan Ganatra defeated Nitin Jain 7-1, Mohammed Aarif Khan beat Yug Jain 7-3 and Yash Kaithwas of Mhow blanked Ashish Sharma of Bhopal 7-0.

Other results

Boys U-12 - Mohammad Asad beat Priyansh Verma 5-1; Rudra Agarwal beat Devom Sharma 5-3; Medhansh Marpaka beat Hitkrit Ranka 5-4; Ayansh Jaiswal beat Pranjal Tiwari 5-3; Amay Goyal beat Aarush Soni 6-0; Garv Malpani beat Krishna Aashirwal 6-1; Parth Khandelwal beat Vishnu Banes 6-0; Shaurya Singhal beat Yuvan Barwal 6-2.