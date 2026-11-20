Indore Sports Roundup 2026 Sees Squash Clean Sweep, Badminton Glory, Tennis Wins, Cricket Thrillers And Taekwondo Selection | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore stamped its authority on the 70th State-Level School Squash Championship 2026-27 at The Emerald Heights World School, sweeping titles in all six boys’ and girls’ age categories.

In the boys’ section, Yuvraj Udasi clinched the U-14 crown with an 11-2, 11-10 win over Manya Zaveri, while Daksh Firoda edged Aarav Lohia 11-6, 19-17 to take the U-17 title.

The U-19 final saw Sahaj Saluja defeat Ibrahim Rautiwala 11-6, 11-9, 11-5.

Indore’s girls matched the boys title for title. Sharanya Thakur won the U-14 crown after Kavya Jhawar retired in the final, handing Sharanya a 2-0 victory.

In the U-17 final, Chhavi Panchal produced a dominant show to beat Deshna Rampuria 11-2, 11-2.

The U-19 title clash provided the day’s biggest fight as Pakhshalika Panigrahi recovered after losing the opening game to defeat Avani Khandelwal 3-11, 11-9, 11-7.

The championship featured players from Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior, Rewa, Sagar and the Tribal Division.

Principal Nisha Ahmed conducted the prize distribution ceremony in the presence of sports officers Sanjay Mishra, Vikrant Akare and Kalpana Gandhi.

TITLE BOARD

U-14 Boys - Yuvraj Udasi

U-17 Boys - Daksh Firoda

U-19 Boys - Sahaj Saluja

U-14 Girls - Sharanya Thakur

U-17 Girls - Chhavi Panchal

U-19 Girls - Pakhshalika Panigrahi

Ishan kicks his way into India squad

Indore’s Ishan Sharma has been selected for the Indian taekwondo team that will compete in the World Police Games 2027 in Perth, Australia.

The selection trials for the Indian squad were conducted by the All India Police Board on November 12 and 13 at the BSF camp in Gurgaon, Haryana.

Ishan impressed during the trials to secure his place in the national contingent for the prestigious international competition scheduled to be held in March 2027.

He is currently posted with the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) in New Delhi.

Following his selection, Virendra Pawar, Mithilesh Camera, Shubham Magarde, Akash Thakur and others congratulated Ishan and wished him success at the World Police Games.

Indore shuttlers rule state courts

Indore players produced a dominant show at the GH Raisoni Memorial Madhya Pradesh State 5th Mini and 60th Sub-Junior Badminton Championships 2026 in Bhopal, winning multiple titles and podium places across age groups.

The star performer was Aarav Raj Singh Bagga, who retained the U-15 boys’ singles title by defeating Gwalior’s Anirudh Singh Chauhan 15-10, 17-15.

Aarav then partnered Ayushman Meena of Jabalpur to win the U-15 boys’ doubles crown, beating Anirudh Singh Chauhan and Indore’s Arya Bam 15-10, 15-12.

In the U-11 girls’ singles, Indore’s Pahal Chadokar defeated citymate Anaya Banthia 15-7, 15-5 to lift the title.

Indore pair Yarnika Chourey and Ishman Saluja won the U-11 girls’ doubles crown with a 15-9, 17-15 victory, while Shreya Agarwal combined with Anirudh Singh Chauhan to claim the U-15 mixed doubles title.

Indore also collected several runner-up finishes through Avyayukt Gulhati, Mishita Sharma, Anaya Banthia, Aaradhya Sagar, Tivisha Jain and other doubles combinations.

TITLE COUNT

Aarav Raj Singh Bagga — U-15 Singles, U-15 Doubles

Pahal Chadokar — U-11 Singles

Yarnika Chourey/Ishman Saluja — U-11 Doubles

Shreya Agarwal — U-15 Mixed Doubles

NDPS shuttlers keep home charge flying

The invitational badminton tournament at New Digambar Public School continued to produce lively contests, with players from several city schools advancing across age-group categories.

In U-17 boys’ singles, Shashwat of Shishukunj International School, Jhalaria, and Cyrus Jain of Satya Sai Vidya Vihar were among those to reach the quarterfinals. Players from Satya Sai Vidya Vihar, Choithram School, DPS Rau, Shishukunj’s Jhalaria and North campuses, and Ekayana School also progressed.

The U-19 boys’ singles saw NDPS’s Neel Jain score a convincing win over Arnav Pawar of Ekayana School to enter the semifinals.

In U-14 boys’ singles, NDPS’s Sarthak Sable defeated a Choithram School opponent in the quarterfinals to stay in contention.

NDPS also enjoyed success in the U-14 girls’ singles, with Shanaya Soni and Naisha Purohit securing quarterfinal berths.

The strongest home performance came from Shiddat Kaur Bagga in the U-9 girls’ singles. She defeated Vanya Gureja of Choithram School, Manik Bagh, 15-10, 15-8 to book a semifinal spot.

Kashvi Kushwaha and Meera Jhawai of Shishukunj International School, Jhalaria, also advanced to the U-9 girls’ semifinals.

Runs, five-fors light up IPSC Day II

The second day of the All India IPSC Under-17 Boys Cricket Tournament at The Emerald Heights International School produced five lively contests, with Birla Public School Pilani, Hyderabad Public School Ramanthapur, Daly College, YPS Mohali and Hyderabad Public School Begumpet emerging victorious.

Birla Pilani pulled off the closest win, chasing 161 against Lawrence School Sanawar with two balls to spare. Rajvansh Singh struck an unbeaten 70 off 43 balls, while Raman Ji made 60, guiding Birla to 162/5 in 19.4 overs.

Hyderabad Public School Ramanthapur beat Sanskar Valley Bhopal by 66 runs after posting 152/9. Madhira Srikar Avanish top-scored with 43.

Daly College bounced back strongly, defeating BK Birla Pune by 47 runs. After scoring 143/9, Daly bowled out Pune for 96, with Anay Parasrampuria claiming five wickets and Le Tiwari taking three.

YPS Mohali cruised past LK Singhania by eight wickets, chasing 102 in 13.5 overs. Jasjot Singh remained unbeaten on 46.

In the final match, Hyderabad Public School Begumpet defeated YPS Patiala by 34 runs. Rishin Kandi made 52, while Kavin Karthik grabbed five wickets to bowl Patiala out for 126.

BRIEF SCORES

Lawrence 160/4 lost to Birla Pilani 162/5 by 5 wickets; HPS Ramanthapur 152/9 beat Sanskar Valley 86 by 66 runs; Daly College 143/9 beat BK Birla Pune 96 by 47 runs; LK Singhania 101/9 lost to YPS Mohali 102/2 by 8 wickets; HPS Begumpet 160/7 beat YPS Patiala 126 by 34 runs

Indore racquets storm into semis

Indore players continued their strong run in the Sahil Group 3rd Madhya Pradesh State Ranking Tennis Tournament, with Arnav Khandelwal, Ganeshi Anya, Ahan Ganatra and Anya Rathi among those advancing to the semifinals on Thursday.

In the men’s singles quarterfinals, Arnav defeated Khandwa’s Pratyaksh Soni 6-4, 6-1. Mayank Rajan and Arush Jain also won in straight sets, while Aryan Gorle survived a thriller against Rahasya Bahri 7-6, 4-6, 10-8.

In women’s singles, Ganeshi Anya routed Ahana Faljale 6-0, 6-1, while Avani Jat, Rishina Tripathi and Reva Malik recorded emphatic victories.

The boys’ U-18 quarterfinals saw Ahan Ganatra edge Jaydev Sharma of Gwalior 3-6, 6-3, 11-9, while Arthav Palod and Arnav Khandelwal progressed comfortably.

In U-14 girls, Anya Rathi defeated Aishvi Jain 6-4, 6-2, while Divina Dhupar held her nerve to beat Aganya Bhadauria 7-5, 2-6, 11-9.

Indore also dominated the U-12 boys’ section through Arjun Bindra, Reyansh Patel and Advith Bhargava, while Ojas Mishra and Garv Malpani advanced in U-14 boys.

BRIEF RESULTS

Arnav Khandelwal beat Pratyaksh Soni 6-4, 6-1; Ganeshi Anya beat Ahana Faljale 6-0, 6-1; Ahan Ganatra beat Jaydev Sharma 3-6, 6-3, 11-9; Anya Rathi beat Aishvi Jain 6-4, 6-2; Aryan Gorle beat Rahasya Bahri 7-6, 4-6, 10-8.